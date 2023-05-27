Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.83. 949,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,457. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.70 and a 12-month high of $381.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

