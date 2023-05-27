Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 14,483 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 11.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Clorox by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLX traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 274.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.62. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

