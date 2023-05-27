Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 3,152 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.05% of Casey’s General Stores worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.26. The company had a trading volume of 199,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,776. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.14.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

