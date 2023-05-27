Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 11,377 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.10% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 87.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

DOC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. 1,894,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,766. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 209.10%.

DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

