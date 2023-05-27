OMG Network (OMG) Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $105.75 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002818 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00054084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00039243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018320 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000953 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

