Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.52. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,302. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.61.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 697,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 165,378 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 82.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 73,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 19.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

