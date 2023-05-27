Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NMI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.52. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,302. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.61.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
