Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 484.4% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NMCO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. 86,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,347. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $13.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

