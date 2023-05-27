Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,130 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Nutrien worth $38,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.89. 3,027,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,623. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.20. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $55.79 and a twelve month high of $102.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.