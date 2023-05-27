Nubia Brand International (NASDAQ:NUBIU) Shares Down 0.9%

Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Nubia Brand International Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

Get Nubia Brand International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nubia Brand International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUBIU. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter valued at $4,887,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter valued at $3,002,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter valued at $3,002,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nubia Brand International by 13,486.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 136,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000.

Nubia Brand International Company Profile

Nubia Brand International Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a business operating in the wireless telecommunications sphere.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nubia Brand International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubia Brand International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.