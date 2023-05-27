Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Increased by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,082. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97. The firm has a market cap of $368.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.