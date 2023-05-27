Northland Securities Boosts Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $110.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Northland Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.25.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat Price Performance

Transcat stock opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 0.76. Transcat has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $94.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat

In related news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $301,436.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,527.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 842,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,701,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 731,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,348,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 727,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,007,000 after buying an additional 41,563 shares in the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,726,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,916,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.