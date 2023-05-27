Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Northland Power Trading Up 0.6 %
NPIFF stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90.
Northland Power Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.67%.
About Northland Power
Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and management of wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment consists of Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northland Power (NPIFF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.