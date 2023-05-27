Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Northland Power Trading Up 0.6 %

NPIFF stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90.

Northland Power Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.67%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and management of wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment consists of Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

