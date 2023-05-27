North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.93

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.93 and traded as low as $11.77. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 130,123 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on North European Oil Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $118.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.17.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6,299.79% and a net margin of 97.46%. The business had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.58%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

See Also

