Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 919,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $15,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. 481,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $831.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.47 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

