Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Nkarta from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $9,140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nkarta by 64.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,473 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nkarta by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,128 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after buying an additional 1,179,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Nkarta by 392.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $4.55 on Monday. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $222.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

