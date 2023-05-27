NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Guggenheim

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXGN. TheStreet lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.20.
NextGen Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NXGN stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.75 and a beta of 1.04.
About NextGen Healthcare
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.
