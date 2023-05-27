NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Guggenheim

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXGN. TheStreet lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NextGen Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,527 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 10,233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,643 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $10,670,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 450,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,159,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 416,763 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.