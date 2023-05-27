New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 853 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $172.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.75 and a 200-day moving average of $182.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

