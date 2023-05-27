New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 372 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.89.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $315.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.70 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

