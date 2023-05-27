New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,992 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.07.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

