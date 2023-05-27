New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average is $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

