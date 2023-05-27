New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $7.26 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after buying an additional 424,504 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,942,000 after buying an additional 293,460 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJH opened at $243.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.30.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
