New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $7.26 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after buying an additional 424,504 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,942,000 after buying an additional 293,460 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $243.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.30.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.