New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $8.79 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $310.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $338.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.65.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

