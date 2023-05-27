New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $8.59 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.69.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

