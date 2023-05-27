New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 42,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,781,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,443,758. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

DexCom stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.11 and a 1-year high of $126.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.51.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.