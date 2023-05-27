New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 139,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 21,142 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $49.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.56 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

