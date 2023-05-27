New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.35 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

