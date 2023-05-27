New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 4,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 177,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 77,075 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $108.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.09. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.