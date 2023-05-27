New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180,946 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $10,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SLV opened at $21.38 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

