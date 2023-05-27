Nervos Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.42 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $136.19 million and $2.42 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,700.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00329117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00564944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00067258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.00423029 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001158 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,444,436,720 coins and its circulating supply is 40,875,313,919 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

