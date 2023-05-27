Ned L. Sherwood Purchases 105,180 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 105,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $274,519.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,102,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,725.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BRN stock remained flat at $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 74,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,467. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $26.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnwell Industries in a report on Saturday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

