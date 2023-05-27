NBT Bank N A NY Sells 338 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BK traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $40.78. 3,107,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,694. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.