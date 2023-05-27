NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $97.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,946,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,641. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $207.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

