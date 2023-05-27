NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Clorox were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 1,907.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.09. 834,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,845. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

