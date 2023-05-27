NBT Bank N A NY Has $546,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in General Electric were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.74. 5,424,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.20. The company has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $105.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

