NBT Bank N A NY Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,505,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,521. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.