NBT Bank N A NY Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 40,697 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $84.18. 2,364,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.13.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

