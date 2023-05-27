NBT Bank N A NY Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 158.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,789 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,950,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,714. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.