NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.60. 11,962,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,848,347. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

