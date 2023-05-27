NBT Bank N A NY Buys 5,721 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.46. 208,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $277.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

