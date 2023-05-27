Navcoin Price Down 11.2% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $42,565.93 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00131622 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00061174 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00039482 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00022850 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000477 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,231,303 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

