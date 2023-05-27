Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Natuzzi has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Natuzzi by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

