National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.
National CineMedia Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.