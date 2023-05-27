NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on NanoViricides from $8.50 to $5.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NNVC opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.07. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NanoViricides by 72.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NanoViricides by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

