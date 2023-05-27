NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on NanoViricides from $8.50 to $5.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
NanoViricides Price Performance
Shares of NNVC opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.07. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.
