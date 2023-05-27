MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-$4.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MS&AD Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSADY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. 12,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,403. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

