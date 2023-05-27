Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.

Movado Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Movado Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Movado Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE MOV opened at $26.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $577.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $194.27 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.61%. Equities analysts predict that Movado Group will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

MOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Movado Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Movado Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 774.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 307,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Movado Group by 166.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Movado Group by 233.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 65,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Movado Group by 218.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Movado Group by 50.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 43,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

See Also

