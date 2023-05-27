Motco Sells 170 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Motco lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,671,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $901,267,000 after acquiring an additional 132,105 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in CVS Health by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $863,392,000 after acquiring an additional 574,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,706,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $809,052,000 after acquiring an additional 671,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $67.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.68. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.61 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

