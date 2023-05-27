Motco Invests $53,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Motco bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $445.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $465.01 and its 200-day moving average is $483.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.60.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

