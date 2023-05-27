Motco Invests $27,000 in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Motco purchased a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth about $30,272,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flex by 114.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,223 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,992,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLEX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $79,447.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,995 shares of company stock worth $318,636. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

