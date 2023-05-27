Motco Has $33,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Motco reduced its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $148.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $61.38. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.