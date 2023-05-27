Motco Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Motco lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VO stock opened at $205.48 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

